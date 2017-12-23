Hyde donation will fund sports equipment

Shoreham Beach Primary School PTFA has received £1,000 towards new sports equipment, as part of a new playground project.

The Hyde Foundation made the donation as part of the company’s commitment to the community.

Sarah Willis, programme manager, visited the school to present the cheque.

She said: “We are committed to our communities and with our new homes currently under construction just across the river, and our proposed redevelopment around the corner, this is just one example of Hyde contributing to the local community.

“We hope that the new equipment and playground will be enjoyed by children at the school for many years to come.”

The school is hoping to raise £25,000 in total to create an exciting new playground for the older children.

Head teacher Bob Woodman explained the project to Sarah and Shoreham Beach councillor Joss Loader before the cheque was presented in the school assembly.

Miss Woodman said: “We are a community school, we try to contribute to our community and are extremely grateful when our efforts are recognised and rewarded.”