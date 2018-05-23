Headteacher’s pride after Ofsted report

A headteacher said she was “so proud” after her school received a glowing Ofsted report.

Steyning Primary School recently underwent a two-day inspection and was rated ‘good’ in four of the five key areas.

Headteacher Sue Harrison

The personal development, behaviour and welfare of the children was rated ‘outstanding’.

Youngsters’ behaviour, both in the classroom and around the school, was described as “exemplary”.

In her report, inspector Maxine McDonald-Taylor recognised the “rapid whole-school improvement” brought about by the restructuring of the school’s senior leadership team.

She added: “Leaders have a clear overview of the strengths and weaknesses of the school and they are constantly striving to improve pupils’ outcomes.”

Teachers were seen to have “consistently high expectations” of the children, with their lessons described as “well planned and challenging”.

Ms McDonald-Taylor said the children enjoyed their lessons and were very proud of their work, being keen to show her and the other inspectors what they were working on.

One youngster told her: “We’re making up dragon stories and I’m really enjoying it!”

In 2017, the attainment of children at the end of Key Stage 1 was below the national standard in reading, writing, science and maths.

Ms McDonald-Taylor noted that recent initiatives to raise standards were starting to have a positive impact, with attainment “improving rapidly” in all areas.

The progress of Key Stage 2 pupils was in line with the national average in reading, writing and maths in 2017. The current cohort were seen to be making strong progress.

Preparing the children for life in modern Britain was seen to be woven into the school’s work.

Ms McDonald-Taylor said: “Pupils are encouraged to develop respect for people with different faiths and beliefs to their own.

“Displays around the school are interesting, varied and help pupils to understand and appreciate a wide range of cultures. Differences are celebrated.”

Headteacher Susan Harrison said: “I am so proud of my children and staff.

"As staff, we all work hard and work well together to always put the children first in all we do.

"In this way we have really moved the school forward rapidly and this report reflects that.”