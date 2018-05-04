Head teacher inspires pupils by taking on trek challenge

Head teacher Rebecca Jackson has set herself a challenge with the hope of inspiring her pupils to try to achieve their dreams.

Staff and parents at Holmbush Primary Academy in Shoreham have been supporting her fundraising for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

Mrs Jackson will be taking part in the Dalai Lama India Trek in October, starting in Dharamsala, in the heart of the Tibetan community, before setting off into the Himalayan mountain range and ending with a visit to the Taj Mahal.

She said: “Since I have been at the school, we have supported St Barnabas House because it is so local and, sadly, it has had an impact on staff here, as well as some of our families.

“In my job as a head teacher, I want to be a role model and show I am trying something new that is going to be a challenge for me and in the process learn about another country. It is about inspiring the children.

“I do like walking but I have never done anything like this before. We have been talking to the children about the health benefits of walking to school and I have started walking to school as part of this, so that has been really good.”

As part of the new build, the school had a paving stone placed for the hospice, and a group of children was taken to visit the new site when it was being built in Titnore Lane.

Mrs Jackson said: “In the autumn, they asked us to be involved in a new school project, where some of the children will be going to the day hospice to get a better understanding of the work there.

“I had already signed up for the trek and having seen the work that goes on at the hospice, I thought it was a fantastic opportunity.

“The parents have been really supportive and the school has been raising money through various events, like bag packing at Tesco and a Christmas jumper day.”

The target is to raise £3,000 and so far a third of that has been achieved. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rebecca-india4stb to make a donation.

The school will be holding a table top and car boot sale on Saturday, July 14. Doors open at 8am for sellers, 9am to 1.30pm for buyers and refreshments will be available. The cost is £10 per table or car, telephone 01273 592471 to book.