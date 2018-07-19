Glebe Primary performance wows the audience

Year-six pupils at Glebe Primary School in Southwick put on an incredible performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Friends, parents and carers were wowed by the singing, dancing and acting on a stage bursting with giant lollipops and giant mushrooms.

Willy Wonka hid golden tickets in chocolate bars. Picture: Steve Robards SR1818808

The show was written talented former Glebe Primary pupil Sam Mileberg, who was able to go into school to work with the children to help with the rehearsals.

Year-six teacher Becca Rose said: “We’ve had so much fun putting together this show. We’re so proud of the children’s hard work and enthusiasm.”

The play saw a stropping Veruca, exploding Violet, dancing Oompa Loompas and even a child teleported.

Bayley, who played Mike Teevee, said: “I’ve loved doing the show. We’ve laughed in all our rehearsals and, although I’ll be sad to leave Glebe, it’s a really nice way to end my time here.”

Picture: Steve Robards SR1818816

Picture: Steve Robards SR1818823