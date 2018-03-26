GALLERY: Tough Runner at Shoreham Academy

Shoreham Academy held its third Tough Runner charity event on Friday and the weather could not have been better.

Rain overnight meant the muddy parts of the course were perfectly squidgy and the weather brightened up in time for the afternoon event, with the sun encouraging students and the watching parents out to enjoy the occasion.

The colour run is a favourite with students. Pictures: Janet Reilly

Organiser Charlotte Dunsdon addressed everyone taking part and reminded them their entry fees of £5 covered the cost of hiring all the equipment, so what she really wanted was to receive lots of sponsorship money afterwards.

The event was held in conjunction with the United Learning project # Ride ABC and funds raised will be split, with 75 per cent going to Sport Relief and 25 per cent to United Learning to fund its School Improvement Through Using the Power of Sport (SITUPS) work. Through SITUPS, United Learning will fund a range of charities, some already supported by Sport Relief, so vulnerable young people in its schools benefit directly.

Students and staff set off in staggered small groups of approximately 30 and after a warm up run by PE staff, they headed up to Shoreham Fire Station to move 4ft tyres while water pelted down on them.

On return to the school site, they experienced the slip and slide, moon hoppers, cargo net crawl inflatable leap and other challenges, including the colour run, a favourite among the activities.

Janet Reilly, from the PE department, said: "The run generally took between 30 minutes and an hour. Students and staff finished tired and absolutely filthy but with huge grins on their faces.

"The staff at the school, especially the PE staff, then cleared everything away and went home shattered.

"We hope that all had a splendid afternoon and once rested and cleaned, they can go and collect in all of the promised sponsor money. This should be brought in within the next month, so we can find out the grand total raised."