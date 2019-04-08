Easter parade brings spring sunshine to Glebe Primary School in Southwick

While the weather outside was cold and windy, the children at Glebe Primary School in Southwick brought a touch of spring sunshine with their annual Easter bonnet parade.

As a hall full of excited children sat waiting eagerly for the show to begin on Thursday, Judy Garland's song Easter Parade began and a huge number of entrants from key stage one took to the stage to model their many varied and wonderful Easter bonnets.

Hats made for the key stage one Easter bonnet parade at Glebe Primary School in Southwick. Photo by Derek Martin DM1940729a

It was a sea of yellow as the children paraded their collection of beautiful hats in front of the judges.

Key stage two, meanwhile, held a decorated egg competition, which drew another huge number of entries from the children.

The compositions on display reflected many highly original and entertaining ideas, ranging from a topical, Breggxit egg to the more arty collection of The Scream by Eggvard Munch.

Even the staff got in on the act, with the Glebe tradition that all new teachers must produce their own Easter bonnet and model it on the catwalk.

Head teacher Joy Waeland, who was one of those to model a bonnet, said: "It has been a wonderful afternoon and an extremely yellow one. This was my very first experience of a Glebe Easter bonnet parade and the effort put into all the hats and eggs has just astounded me.

"It has been an absolute delight to see so many entries and I have to say a huge well done to everyone competing, not just the winners. What a fabulous way to bring our spring term to a close."