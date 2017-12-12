David Attenborough, penguins and unicorns in Steyning jailbreak!

A mass jailbreak saw penguins, Christmas elves, a group of unicorns and David Attenborough haring off into the Sussex countryside.

The decidedly strange escape took place on Friday (December 8) and was orchestrated by more than 200 Year 13 students at Steyning Grammar School - all for a very good cause.

Steyning Grammar School jailbreak

The Steyning jailbreak has become something of a tradition, raising thousands of pounds over the years. This year's charity was Cancer Research UK, and the total raised so far stands at £5,192.

The day started with a hearty breakfast courtesy of the school's catering department, with the £2 charges going straight into the fundraising pot.

Then it was off to jail for the 'convicts' - who promptly broke out and, cheered on by the younger students, disappeared up Steyning High Street in a convoy of brightly decorated tractors, trailers, pick-up trucks and even a vintage bus.

The escapees fled all over the county, making their way to Brighton, Hove, Shoreham, Southwick, Lancing, Brighton, Storrington, Portslade, Henfield, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath where they visited a number of primary schools.

Then they all converged on Horsham, where they were 're-captured' at the bandstand, in the Carfax, and treated amused shoppers to a festive sing-a-long.

Assistant head, Sally Randall, praised the students as tremendous ambassadors for the school, the charity and the wider community.

She added: "Our students have shown initiative, grit and resilience in making a positive difference, learning much from the experience. The support of parents, local businesses, community partners and our feeder schools was hugely appreciated."