Prom celebrations in the sunshine led to a brilliant day for year 11 students from Chatsmore Catholic High School in Goring.

Students arrived on Thursday at the Windsor Hotel in Windsor Road, Worthing, in a wide variety of vehicles including a DeLorean.

The evening included a range of awards, with Archie Davies and Julie Hebron being crowned prom king and prom queen.

Students Charlie Barrett and Millie Thompson stepped out in style, picking up the awards for best dressed guy and girl.