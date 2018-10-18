Broadwater Primary School pupils in heartwarming plea to replace retiring lollipop lady

Pupils from a Worthing primary school have delivered a heartwarming plea for help in replacing their long-standing lollipop lady.

Year 6 pupils from Broadwater CE Primary School in South Farm Road have written to the Herald asking for support in publicising their search for a new crossing patrol officer after their previous one retired after 22 years.

Headteacher Jez Wong, and pupils (from left), Gracie Hodgson-Prior 10, Rory Fallon 11, Lizzie O'Haire, 11, and Ena Downes, 10. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Dana Gardiner was given an emotional send-off in July – Emotional send-off for much-loved Worthing lollipop lady after 22 years



In a handwritten letter, Samuel Ludlow said his teacher, Donna Pulling, had been told by West Sussex County Council that a recruitment freeze had stopped the hiring of a replacement.

The school is now looking for volunteers to fill the role temporarily.

In his letter, Samuel said: “I strongly believe that South Farm Road is currently not safe for children and adults to cross. I have recently been to see the road in school time and it’s still so busy.”

He said pupils in his class had carried out a survey, which found a car passed every 30 seconds between the hours of 8.30am to 9am and 3pm to 4pm.

The survey also found that 75 per cent of Sam’s class crossed the road every day and 54 per cent of all pupils at the school.

Sam’s fellow Year 6 member, Jensen Mills, agreed, describing the road as ‘really dangerous’.

He wrote that danger came particularly from the number of parked cars on one side of the road, busy traffic, the island near a blind corner and cars driving too fast. He concluded that this was a ‘serious situation’.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The safety of children is always our top priority. We have tried for some time to recruit to this post but unfortunately have been unsuccessful.

“We are now liaising with the school to look at alternative crossing patrol provision in that area and would welcome the chance to talk to anyone who may wish to take up this opportunity.

“Potential volunteers can contact us by emailing SCP@westsussex.gov.uk.”

