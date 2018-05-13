Book winners have a way with words

Early years children from Sompting Abbotts found the perfect way to say thank you for a bumper collection of books donated to the school.

The children helped to create giant words of appreciation, written in books.

Sompting Abbotts Prep School was selected among 200 schools to win a share of £50,000-worth of books in World of Books’ national competition.

Kirsty Miles, co-head teacher of the pre-prep, said: “We wanted to show our thanks to World of Books in a special and very visual way.

“The children loved working out how to form the letters of a jumbo ‘Thank you!’ in books in their outdoor play area of our walled garden and apple orchard.”

Staff will be deciding which books to choose for their prize.

Mrs Miles added: “We think it’s our job to get books right at this age, to build literacy foundations and keep children engaged with reading. Having some new ones for our pre-prep library will be really exciting.”

World of Books, based in Goring, sells quality used books worldwide.

Chief executive Stephen Boobyer said: “Every year, we send millions of books to people all over the world, so we understand just how magical a good read can be.

“We wanted to bring the excitement and joy of reading to an even wider audience by putting more books into the hands of children, who will develop a lifelong love of reading.”