Bohunt School Worthing celebrates successful first Ofsted report

A Worthing secondary school is celebrating a glowing report from its first Ofsted inspection.

Bohunt School Worthing in Broadwater Road has received a Good rating from its first inspection since being founded in 2015.

The report praised the leadership, student progress and culture of high expectations championed at the school.

Headteacher Adam Whitehead was commended for establishing a ‘culture of high ambition’ through his ‘enthusiasm and passion’, while the leadership team was praised for setting the school ‘on a path of continual improvement’. The inspectors also recognised the overwhelming support of leaders from parents and carers.

Mr Whitehead, said: “We are delighted that all of the hard work, dedication and commitment shown by students, staff, parents, governors, Bohunt Education Trust (the school’s sponsor) and the local community since we first opened three years ago has been recognised in this glowing Ofsted report.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed over the years to making Bohunt School Worthing the excellent learning environment that it is today, with exceptional opportunities for both students and staff. We look forward to continuing to build on the successes already achieved in the years to come.”

The report recognised the school’s work to promote students’ personal development and welfare as ‘outstanding’, and noted how students feel safe and well cared for.

It also praised the positive culture surrounding the school, including staff feeling proud, valued and ‘committed to making sure that all students do well’.

Chair of Governors, John Apsey, said: “We are very pleased with Bohunt School Worthing’s Ofsted report today. It highlights the high-quality leadership, student progress, teaching, culture, personal development and extra-curricular opportunities that we are so proud to deliver for students at our school.

“The Board, leadership team and the whole school community are committed to continuing to drive the improvements and successes recognised by inspectors and look forward to doing so.”

