Author Chris Riddell presents pupil librarian award

Pupil librarian Freddie King had a big surprise at school on Monday.

Not only did he get to meet award-winning illustrator and author Chris Riddell, he was presented with a new award by the former Children’s Laureate.

The West Sussex Pupil Librarian of the Year Award is an initiative organised by the West Sussex Schools Library Service.

It was set up to celebrate and reward the contribution of pupil librarians to their primary school libraries.

Nominations from schools across the county highlighted the achievements of pupil librarians in helping to run school libraries, supporting other pupils, making displays, devising activities, setting up mini-libraries in classroom book corners, developing a library newspaper and fund-raising for new books.

The winner was kept secret until Monday, when the presentation was made at Steyning CE Primary School

Freddie was presented with a trophy and a £20 book token.

The whole school community at Steyning Primary has been involved in developing and using the school library, with the aim of encouraging all pupils to use the facilities, not just the more able readers.

Freddie became a qualified pupil librarian at Steyning Primary last autumn, along with fellow pupils Nell Millard, Jessica Jones, Isobel Robertson, Rachel Drayton and Max McIvor.