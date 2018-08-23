An impressive year for Worthing High School GCSE students

Worthing High School students are celebrating a successful GCSE exam season with some impressive results.

In a year of more challenging exams, 20 per cent of all grades were 7 to 9, with 11 per cent awarded at 8 to 9.

Pan Panayiotou (headteacher), Worthing High School. Pic Steve Robards SR1803794 SUS-180702-170821001

Seventy-three per cent of students gained a 4 or above in English and 64 per cent managed the same in maths.

You can find an explanation of the new grading system here: Here’s how the new GCSE grading system works



In both maths and English, 58 per cent achieved 4 or above and 39 per cent attained a 5 or higher.

Forty per cent of students gained a 4 or higher in the English baccalaureate, which measures the percentage of students in a school who achieve five or more 9 to 5 grades in English, mathematics, two sciences, a foreign language and history or geography at GCSE level.

The high-achieving year group also saw some outstanding individual performances.

Alexander Baker achieved eight 9 grades, one A* and one grade 8, while Samuel Medwell managed seven 9 grades, an A* and a 7.

William Kay scored five 9s, an A*, three 8s and one 7 and Hannah Samuel walked away with five 9s, three 8s and one 7.

Isobel Whittle got three 9s, four 8s and a 7; Esja Hodgson achieved three 9s, five 8s, one A and a 7 and Niamh Bowden managed three 9s, three 8s, one A, two 7s and a 6.

Headteacher Pan Panayiotou said: “We’re very proud of what all of our Year 11 students have achieved in their GCSEs this year. These results put them in a very strong position to go onto their chosen pathway of study or training – congratulations to them all.

“Their hard work alongside the skilled and dedicated staff at Worthing High has paid off, producing improvements in many areas. This all bears witness to the direction of travel for Worthing High School and the very positive journey it has been on over the last six years.

“The changes we are making together at the school are securing better outcomes for our students. In another year of challenging exams, changes to specifications across the country, with new grades and harder examinations, these results demonstrate our high standards. and our commitment to really changing children’s lives by transforming the quality of education we offer.

“I am so very proud of what our students and staff have achieved and wish Class of 2018 every success in the continuation of their lifelong learning.”

