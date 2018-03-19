Easter event comes to Worthing town centre

Worthing’s first Easter event will see 70 trade stalls and a variety of entertainers set up in the town centre.

The event, which has been organised by Paul O’Brien, owner of I Love Candy in Bath Place, and Sharon Leppard, who runs Goring Road Farmers’ Market, will take place on the upcoming bank holiday Monday, April 2.

Mr O’Brien said: “We have over 70 different traders and craft stalls who are really looking forward to coming here to Worthing.

“It should be interesting.

“The whole point is that there’s never really been a Worthing Easter event, so we wanted to put something on.”

As well as a street market, the event will involve a children’s funfair, a mobile petting zoo, entertainers, music, VW camper vans and a giant town egg hunt.

The free event will run from 10am to 5pm across Bath Place, Montague Street, Montague Place and South Street Square.

Mr O’Brien said he hoped it would bring more people into the town and said he had further plans for events in the future.

“It’s hopefully the start of lots of new events for the town,” he said.