East Preston seaside cottage dating back to early 19th century is available to rent for £1,150 a month

This fabulous seaside cottage is just 200 yards from the beach on the Angmering-on-Sea estate in East Preston.

The property, in Coastguard Cottages, was built around 1820 and is just a short stroll from the beach and village shops.

The cottage is beautifully presented with a lounge/dining room, kitchen, utility room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a small courtyard garden.

Some restrictions apply – full-time working, no smokers, no pets. Available beginning of November.

Fees: £1,725 deposit, £110pp referencing, £190 admin. Joint income £37,000 or guarantor.

Rent: £1,150pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com