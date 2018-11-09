East Preston retirement apartment with two bedrooms over the road from to shops and less than a mile from the seafront

This great size two bedroom retirement apartment is situated three quarters of a mile from the sea in East Preston.

The property, in Milliers Court, is over the road from shops and is offered chain free.

Property

Enter through the security entrance door and walk along to the lift or stairs to access this second floor apartment.

The apartment consists of two double bedrooms, a living/dining room, kitchen and shower room.

When friends wish to visit they can take advantage of the guest suite.

Outside, there are delightful communal gardens with parking for residents.

Further benefits include a 24-hour emergency care-line, in-house manager and laundry room.

Price offers in excess of £150,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com