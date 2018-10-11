East Preston retirement apartment with lovely views and close to Angmering railway station

This one bedroom, retirement apartment in East Preston overlook beautiful communal gardens.

The property, in Milliers Court, benefits from an in-house manager and 24-hour emergency careline.

Located just a short walk along the corridor from the lift on the first floor, the apartment consists of an entrance hall, double bedroom, large airing/storage cupboard, living/dining room, kitchen and bathroom.

There is also a guest suite available in the development, for when friends wish to visit, and a mobility scooter charging area.

Outside, there are beautifully manicured communal gardens to the rear of the building and parking for residents is accessible at the front.

Shops can be found just over the road while the seafront is three quarters of a mile away.

Guide price: £135,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com