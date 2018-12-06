East Preston home with five bedrooms just over 200 yards from the beach

This five bedroom detached house is situated on a private sea estate within about 230 yards of the beach in East Preston.

The property, in Golden Avenue, opens into a hallway with a the door on the left leading to the garage, while on the right is a dining room and further along the hallway is a large family lounge and a fabulous kitchen.

A cloakroom is located by the staircase which leads up to the gallery landing.

Upstairs there is a master bedroom with an en-suite with a bath and separate shower, a second bedroom with an en-suite shower room, three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also access to a large loft.

Outside, to the front is a brick-paved driveway leading to an integral double garage, as well as a lawned area.

The 82ft by 46ft rear garden has a large patio area with a gate at the bottom of the garden which opens onto Kingston Park.

Price offers in excess of £850,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com