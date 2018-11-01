East Preston bungalow less than a mile from the sea with two double bedrooms and lots of parking

This two bedroom semi-detached bungalow is situated less than a mile from the sea in East Preston.

The property, in Hillview Crescent, is offered chain free and is less than half a mile from shops.

Enter through the front door in to the hallway, to the front of the property are two double bedrooms and a bathroom which has recently had a new shower installed.

The kitchen is generously-sized but would benefit from some updating.

The lounge is a good-size too with sliding patio doors leading into the sun room which overlooks the south-facing garden.

Outside, to the front of the property is a lawn area with mature shrub borders. The driveway provides parking for at least three cars and leads to the single garage.

The 33ft by 26ft rear garden is south facing with a small patio area.

Guide price: £325,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com