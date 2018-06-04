Early summer show for Shoreham gardeners

Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society is set for its annual early summer show.

The show is at the Shoreham Centre on Saturday, opening at midday.

Entrance is free but donations are always welcome.

There will be exhibits of sweet peas, roses and pinks, plus various pot plants and classes for vegetables, homecrafts and photography.

There will also be plants for sale, a raffle and tombola, plus homemade refreshments available.

The presentation of trophies will start at 3.30pm, followed by an auction of produce.