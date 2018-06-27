‘Dry weather’ leads to small fire in Lancing

Firefighters were called to extinguish a small fire on a railway embankment which had developed due to the dry weather, according to a spokesman.

The fire service was called to a railway embankment in Commerce Way, Lancing, at 5.37am today (Wednesday, June 27).

One crew from Lancing attended and extinguished a small fire on the side of fencing.

A spokesman for the fire station said: “Due to dry weather the fire had started to develop, thankfully we were called in time to stop any significant spread.

“Please take extra care during these hot dry conditions.”

Crews left the scene at 6.14am, the spokesman said.