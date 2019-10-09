Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ in A24 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered ‘serious injuries’ in a crash which closed part of the A24 for four hours yesterday.

The man - an 83-year-old from Burgess Hill - was trapped in his Fiat Panda car after it was involved in a crash with a VW Golf on the A24 at Dial Post, opposite the Old Barn garden centre.

A24 crash at Dial Post ... Police are appealing for witnesses SUS-190910-103600001

Police say that the man, who was driving the Fiat, was freed from his car by firefighters before he was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with ‘serious injuries.’

Two men in the Golf, the driver and his passenger, aged 29 and 36, from Steyning, escaped with minor injuries, say police.

The crash happened just before 4.15pm yesterday. The southbound carriageway of the A24 was closed until 8.30pm while emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Mandrake.”