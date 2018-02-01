Driver ‘strikes motorcyclist with baseball bat’ after Worthing collision

The driver of a car struck a motorbike rider with a baseball bat after their vehicles collided in Worthing last night, according to police.

Police were called to Richmond Road, Worthing, following a report that a car had been in collision with a motorcycle shortly before 10.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 31), police said.

The driver of the car, a grey Mini, got out and struck the rider with a baseball bat before driving off, the police spokesman said.

The assailant was described by witnesses as a man in his 20s, of Middle Eastern or Asian appearance, between 5ft and 6ft tall, with short, cropped hair, a dark beard and wearing a dark sports jumper, according to police.

The victim was not thought to have been seriously hurt, added the spokesman.

Anyone with information that may assist police, but who has not yet spoken to an officer, is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 1309 of 31/01.