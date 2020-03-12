Driver injured in serious collision next to A27 in Worthing

The A27 in Worthing was partially closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

Sussex Police was called at 3pm to Church Lane in Sompting, at the junction with the A27 Sompting Bypass. A spokesman said one car was involved, and the driver - a man in his thirties - has been left in the care of the ambulance crew. They did not provide information on his condition. The fire service also attended at 3.23pm, with engines sent from Worthing and Shoreham along with the heavy rescue tender from Worthing. Pictures show the car was cut open as part of the rescue operation. The outside lane of the westbound carriageway of the Sompting Bypass was closed during the emergency response. As of 5pm, both lanes on the A27 were open but Church Lane remains closed.

1. #Thu Mar 12 17:45:41 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=ugc''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Part of the A27 is closed due to an accident''[IPTC]Headline= Part of the A27 is closed due to an accident ugc Buy a Photo

2. #Thu Mar 12 17:45:45 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=ugc''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Part of the A27 is closed due to an accident''[IPTC]Headline= Part of the A27 is closed due to an accident ugc Buy a Photo

3. #Thu Mar 12 17:45:49 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=ugc''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Part of the A27 is closed due to an accident''[IPTC]Headline= Part of the A27 is closed due to an accident ugc Buy a Photo

The scene of the incident freelance Buy a Photo

View more