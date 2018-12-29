Driver found with stab wounds after Lancing crash

A man was found with stab wounds after allegedly crashing into several parked cars in Lancing yesterday afternoon (Friday).

Sussex Police say emergency services attended an address in Kings Road after a man drove his car into several parked vehicles and also damaged street furniture.

KINGS RD LANCING RTC - ARMED POLICE AT SCENE SUS-181228-185234001

A spokesperson said that when he was located nearby he was found to be suffering from two stab wounds to his chest, believed to be self-inflicted, and taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by ambulance.

The spokesperson said, “He is continuing to receive treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. A full police investigation is under way but it is believed domestic issues may be involved.

“No one else was hurt. Firefighters attended to clear spilled fuel from the road.”

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and remains under police guard.

KINGS RD LANCING RTC SUS-181228-185150001