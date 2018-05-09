Driver arrested after cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in Worthing collision

A 27-year-old driver has been arrested after a collision between a car and bike in Worthing this morning.

Police confirmed a black Ford Focus and a bike collided in George V Avenue at 7.13am today (Wednesday, May 9).

The cyclist, believed to be a 20-year-old local man, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, police said.

The incident occurred close to the junction with Trent Road and the road was closed until about 10.45am while emergency services were at the scene.

The car driver, a 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance, and remains in police custody at this stage, confirmed police.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it to police online at or phone 101, quoting serial 169 of 09/05.