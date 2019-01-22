Dozens pay respects to inspirational Worthing teenager at sparkle-themed funeral

Guests at the funeral of an inspiring Worthing teenager have carried out one of her final wishes by wearing sparkly outfits.

Worthing Crematorium was filled with dozens of glittering guests to pay their respects to Keira Campbell today, who lost her battle with leukaemia on Sunday, January 13 aged 13.

The funeral of Keira Campbell at Worthing Crematorium. At her request, guests were asked to wear something sparkly. Picture: Derek Martin

After being diagnosed in May 2016, Keira, from Coniston Road, Goring, decided to document her journey on her own Facebook page, which connected her with thousands of people around the world.

Her father Sean, 44, wore a silver glittery jacket to carry out his daughter's wishes, and was among those who carried her coffin into the chapel.

Speaking to the paper yesterday, he paid tribute to his daughter. He said: "She went through an awful lot: lots of chemotherapy, relapses, a stem cell transplant.

"Even when it got to the stage where it was end of life, she was saying it hadn't beaten her; it had just turned her into the person she was - a confident, caring and loving young lady."

Keira Campbell with her labrador Busby

Donations to Chestnut Tree House or Friends of Worthing Hospitals, to go to the Bluefin Ward play team, can be made here.

