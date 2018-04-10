Donkey bikes back for summer

Guest house owners got on their bikes to relaunch the Donkey Republic scheme for this summer.

Representatives from Heenefields, in Heene Road; The Moorings, in Selden Road; Glenhill in Alexandra Road; High Beach, in Brighton Road; and Baltimore, also in Brighton Road, joined Judy Fox, Worthing Borough Council’s visitor experience officer, to test drive the bikes last week.

Judy said: “Discover Worthing is keen to promote Worthing as an ideal place for cycling, with wide, flat seafront routes linking the town to nearby destinations such as Lancing, Shoreham and Brighton and Hove to the east and Goring to the west.

“Guesthouse owners were eager to find out how the Donkey Bikes work so that they can help their guests make the most of their visit to Worthing this summer.

“It’s the perfect scheme for visitors who may not want the hassle of bringing their bikes from home.”

The bike hire self-service scheme was launched last May and proved popular with both visitors and residents.

Imported from Copenhagen, the bikes are bright orange, easily adjustable and comfy to ride.

Users have to download an app to rent and unlock bikes at the four pick-up points around the town, The Lido, Pavilion Theatre, Steyne Gardens and the Windsor Road shelter.

New this year is 30-minute hire for £1.25 and the rental for two hours has reduced from £6 to £5.

The Discover Worthing website showcases a variety of routes for all abilities and flags up stopping points along the way.

Donkey bike familiarisation sessions are available on request for all accommodation and businesses providers in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council is looking to expand the scheme and would be interested to hear from any local businesses interested in sponsoring the introduction of new bikes.

