Dogs Trust Shoreham prepares for a Christmas to remember

Dedicated staff and volunteers at Dogs Trust Shoreham are working to ensure the dogs in their care have the 'ultimutt' Christmas.

While others are tucking into tasty food and unwrapping presents, the team will be working hard at the Brighton Road rehoming centre.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, and Vicky make Christmas special for all at Dogs Trust Shoreham

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: "Our wonderful staff and volunteers work throughout the Christmas period, ensuring the dogs are fully cared for, and Christmas Day itself is no exception.

"In fact, at this time of year our lucky pooches receive all sorts of extra-special dinners and gifts from those caring for them, who go above and beyond to make them feel loved, in the hope that they’ll be in a forever home long before next Christmas comes along.”

The dogs will not only continue to receive round-the-clock care in the form of feeds, walks and cuddle time, they will be spoilt over the festive season with stockings of gifts from kind supporters, doggy-friendly Christmas dinners and much more.

Bridget Nodes, who will be volunteering on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, said: "I choose to volunteer at Dogs Trust over Christmastime because I love dogs and want to make this time of year special for them, whilst they are in kennels.

"I feel like I’m really making a difference helping at the rehoming centre, especially at this time of year.”

The centre’s Christmas opening hours are:

Christmas Eve: 12pm to 3pm

Christmas Day and Boxing Day: closed

Thursday, December 27: 12pm to 4pm

Friday, December 28: 12pm to 4pm

Saturday, December 29: 12pm to 4pm

Sunday, December 30: 12pm to 4pm

New Year's Eve: 12pm to 3pm

New Year's Day: closed

Wednesday, January 2: 12pm to 4pm