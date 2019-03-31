Dogs Trust Shoreham issues Mother’s Day appeal for inseparable duo

Flowers, chocolates and breakfast in bed are usually the order of the day on Mother’s Day, but what this mum and daughter are looking for is their special someone.

Akita Jasmine and probable mum Hope, from Dogs Trust Shoreham, are inseparable – they seem to find each other’s company very comforting according to staff.

The pair are always excited to see each other and can often be found snuggled up together in their kennel at bed time.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Although we are not 100 per cent certain that this gorgeous pair are mum and daughter, Hope displays all the qualities needed to be a great mum – care, love and lots of patience. Their bond is so special and it is clear from the way Hope keeps Jasmine in check that they are extremely close.

“This endearing pair both love to play and enjoy their walks, so will need an active home near a variety of fun walking areas but that won’t require them having to walk past heavy traffic.

“We are hoping that this Mother’s Day will be a life-changing one for this affectionate double act and that they get the forever home with all the love and luxuries they deserve.”

This pair need to be rehomed together and can live with teens aged 16 and over. If you think you can give Jasmine, two years old, and Hope, four years old, the happy ending they deserve this Mother’s Day, get in touch with the Shoreham team on 01273 915100 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/shoreham