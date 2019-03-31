Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Tigs is looking for love

Young and energetic, two-year-old Tigs is a bundle of fun with a real zest for life, according to Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

A perfect match would be experienced owners who will continue Tigs’ fun training, while providing plenty of mental stimulation and exercise.

Friendly in nature, Tigs adores receiving attention from human pals. A multi-person household, where there would always be someone around to keep Tigs company would be ideal.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This smart chap is always keen to show off his tricks in return for tasty treats, loves to play with his toys and enjoys exploring in quiet areas.

“Tigs has lots of potential and will make for a wonderful companion in the right home. If you think you could give this charismatic Labrador crossbreed a chance, then please call Dogs Trust Shoreham.”

Tigs could share a home with teenagers over the age of 16 and would like to be the only pet.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

