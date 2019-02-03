Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Skip will make a wonderful companion

A two-year-old greyhound with a kind-hearted nature, Skip is a friendly dog who is always pleased to see you, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Skip will lean into you for a fuss once you know each other well and enjoys participating in fun, reward-based training.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This active boy loves to explore in quiet and peaceful locations, while walking beautifully next to you on his lead.

“Though typically of his breed, Skip likes to chase small, furry things, so he will need to wear his muzzle when out and about.”

Much more a fan of human company, Skip is happy to share a home with older children over the age of 12 but will need to be the only pet at home.

Skip is still working on building up social skills with other dogs but with consistent training over time may begin to be more sociable.

Dog Trust Shoreham dog of the week Skip

Tracey added: “Skip would make a wonderful companion to dedicated owners who could support him with some extra training and spend lots of one-to-one time with him.

“If you might be the one he has been waiting for, please contact the Dogs Trust Shoreham team.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

