Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Rosie is a senior Staffie seeking a sofa

Described by Dogs Trust Shoreham staff as a sweet and gentle character, Staffordshire bull terrier Rosie will make for a wonderful companion.

Always keen to cuddle up on your lap and offer you kisses, Rosie enjoys spending time with people and, despite being an older dog, still has lots of love left to give.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This endearing 13-year-old may be slightly hard of hearing, but she is still an attentive little lady who will happily engage with you, playing a game of tug or pottering along next to you on short walks.

“Much more a fan of human companionship, Rosie would be happy to live with older children over the age of 12 but would like to be the only pet in the household.”

A relaxing retirement home, with owners who are always around to keep Rosie company will be perfect.

If you think you could offer a senior dog a second chance at happiness, then contact the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre in advance of your visit as Rosie is currently staying in a temporary foster home.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

