Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Olly will make a loving and loyal companion

Friendly in character, Olly is always keen to say hello to everyone he meets, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Despite being nine-years-old, Olly is still very active with a playful nature, loving to run about after a tennis ball and enjoying peaceful walks in quiet areas.

Olly will need a garden at home to enjoy some fun, off-lead exercise whenever needed.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “The loveable Labrador adores the company of people and is hopeful to find a special someone who he can spend lots of one-on-one time with.”

A relaxing lifestyle where Olly can snooze the day away on a comfy bed after playtime is over would be perfect.

Olly would like to be the only pet in the household and could live with teenagers who are over the age of 14.

Tracey added: “Certain to make a loving and loyal companion, Olly is readier than ever to settle in his forever home.

“He is currently staying with a foster family while he awaits the arrival of his special someone, so please call the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre in advance of your visit if you wish to know more about him.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

