Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Jake loves to chase tennis balls

A three-year-old collie with an energetic nature, Jake has a clever brain according to staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Playing with toys is really important to Jake, especially chasing after a tennis ball or enjoying fun, reward-based training.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “An active lifestyle where he could enjoy playtime in the garden after a relaxing walk alongside his special someone would be a dream come true.

“His new home should have access to quiet walking areas, where he can enjoy his surroundings without having to walk next to any traffic or bump into other dogs.”

Jake is looking for a home as the only pet, where any residents or visitors are over the age of 16.

While it may take a little while to build up a strong bond with Jake, staff said getting to know eachother will be truly worthwhile.

Tracey added: “Jake’s perfect match would be experienced owners who are keen on helping him to continue developing his skills, while also supporting him with some of his insecurities.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.