Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Duke has lots of potential

A Dalmatian with an active nature, Duke loves a game with toys and sniffing about on long, quiet walks in the woods, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Although independent in character, once you’ve built up a strong bond, Duke will relish your company and always greet you with an excitable waggy-tail.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “The ideal owner for this clever three-year-old would be someone who could help him overcome some of his insecurities and provide just as much enthusiasm to participate in his reward-based training. Duke may still be learning, but he has lots of potential and has been described by his carers as ‘bright as a button’.

“He dreams of finding a relaxing forever home, with a garden to call his own. Duke will need to be the only pet, in an adult-only household with no visiting children.”

If you are an experienced dog owner, live nearby to the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre and are willing to take the time to get to know this loveable dog, then do not hesitate to contact the rehoming team.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Duke

-----

Claims Sussex hunt monitors treated with ‘disrespect’

Littlehampton RNLI rescues dog stranded by the River Arun