Dogs have their day at Canine Partners open event

Dogs and owners will be welcome at an open day to raise money for Canine Partners, a charity which trains dogs to provide support to people who are seriously disabled and in motorised wheelchairs.

On Sunday at 6 The Bramblings, The Sea Estate, Rustington, the open day will be officially opened by actress Carolyn Allen, of New Tricks and Only Fools and Horses fame, and will include live demonstrations of what the Canine Partners dogs can do once they are trained.

Liz Biddle, community fundraiser, said: “Canine Partners is a charity based in Heyshott and we’re pleased to be supporting them. We’re aiming to raise £10,000 which is enough to train one dog to become a canine partner – it takes two years.

“It’s a bit of a tall order and we need to get lots of sponsorship in well in advance. So far the total raised is £6700 so we’re well on the way. Having raised £5000 we could name a puppy, so of course we had to call it Rusty.”

Trained dogs can get help in an emergency situation, but also help with everyday tasks that their owner may be struggling with.

Liz said: “They get them out of bed, get their breakfast, get their own doggy breakfast, put the washing in the machine and take it out again once it’s washed.

“They open doors, close doors, post letters, pick up groceries from low shelves in the supermarket, put credit cards into banks and supermarkets, get the phone... The list is endless. They provide emotional support and companionship too.”

The fundraising event will run from 12 noon to 4pm and there is lots planned.

Liz said: “On the day itself we will have lots of stalls including tombolas, bric-a-brac, lucky dip, a bottle stall, face painting. We also have a BBQ for hot dogs and music all afternoon, cream teas and cakes and wine.

“Rustington Village shops have been so supportive and have given us so many raffle prizes – vouchers for meals and hair do’s, bottles of wine and spirits, hampers and tons more, very generous indeed.”

Admission is £2.50 for adults, and £1 for children and dogs with all the money raised going towards the training fund.

Guests are invited to wear purple items of clothing, as this is the colour which is worn by the Canine Partners dogs when they are working.

To make a donation online, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liz-biddle-thebramblings.