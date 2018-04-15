Dog of the week – Sky

Staffordshire bull terrier Sky has been described as a true sweetheart with bundles of character.

Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham say Sky has a sensitive side but loves human company once a bond has been built up, to the point of staying firmly put, resting by their feet.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This adorable four-year-old dreams of lots of muddy adventures in peaceful surroundings.

“She’s very fond of a car journey, so travelling to quiet walking locations will be no problem for her.

“An adult-only home with patient and understanding owners would be ideal for the loveable lady. She would love a garden of her own and would like to be the only pet.”

Visit Dogs Trust Shoreham in Brighton Road, Shoreham or telephone 01273 452576 for more information.

