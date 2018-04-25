Dog of the Week – Silas

Silas is searching for a special someone and loves nothing more than a cuddle with human pals, say staff from Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Four-year-old Silas does enjoy snuggling up at home, but is also very energetic and always keen to be exploring outdoors.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This sweet Lurcher feels at his happiest when in the company of people. He’s looking for a home with owners who will always be around to spend time with him.

“He’d be happy to live with older children over the age of 12 and would like to be the only pet at home. He’d also like a secure garden of his own to run about and play in.

“A perfect match for Silas would be active owners who have lots of time for him and will really make him feel like part of the family.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre is located on Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 for more information.

