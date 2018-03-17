Dog of the week: Rufus

Three-year-old Rufus is a bouncy border collie who loves to play football, seeking an active owner to play with.

Dogs Trust Shoreham staff say that Rufus is energetic and has a super-sharp mind.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Rufus would like to be the only pet in a relaxing, adult-only household where there would always be someone around for company. The perfect match for this clever collie would be an experienced dog owner who could offer love, guidance and support with on-going training.”

Visit Dogs Trust Shoreham on Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 5LT or phone 01273 452576 for more information.