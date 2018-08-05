Dog of the Week – Marty

Three-year-old Marty is cheeky and playful with a huge adoration for toys, said Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

Always keen for an adventure, this active dog loves nothing more than long walks in quiet areas.

Staff said Marty is a great traveller in the car, so would happily join a special someone on a journey to quiet walking locations if needs be.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “This terrier dreams of a peaceful lifestyle. He’d like to be the only pet in an adult-only household and would love a garden of his own to relax in.

“Marty is an independent chap who likes to build up friendships at his own pace. Once you’ve taken the time to get to know him you’ll be glad you did, as within his tiny exterior holds a big, bold and bright character. “

Marty’s perfect match would be someone who has lots of time to spend and would be keen to continue his ongoing training.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

