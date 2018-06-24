Dog of the Week – Lilly

Lilly is a loveable, wonderful dog who will make a loyal lifetime companion once you’ve taken the time to get to know each other, say Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This sweet six-year-old’s perfect match would be patient and understanding owners who will allow her to take things at her own pace, while supporting her in developing some self-confidence.”

Laidback lurcher Lilly could share a home with teenagers over the age of 16, and dreams of an easy-going lifestyle living in a quiet household as the only pet.

Tracey added: “Rural walks with her special someone, where she could explore the peaceful scenery away from lots of other dogs would be perfect for her. Her new home must have a garden so that she can have off-lead exercise and run about to her heart’s content.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is located in Brighton Road, Shoreham.

For more information about Lilly or the other dogs at the centre, phone 01273 452576 or visit the Dogs Trust website

