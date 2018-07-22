Dog of the Week – Jackson

Jackson will be turning one at the end of July, and staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham are keen to find a home before the big birthday.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “With his enthusiastic character and love for learning new things, this handsome malamute cross husky has potential in abundance.

“He thrives on mental stimulation, as well as physical exercise and will enjoy quiet walks where he can explore to his heart’s content.”

Active owners who are keen to continue Jackson’s reward based training would be perfect.

Tracey added: “Although he likes to build friendships at his own pace, he’ll happily show off all the tricks that he’s learnt in return of a tasty treat and reveal his soppy, puppy-like ways once he knows you well.”

An adult-only household with a secure garden would be ideal. Jackson would like to be the only pet at home, but enjoys socialising with appropriate dogs who are compatible with an excitable style of play.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

