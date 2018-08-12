Dog of the Week – Grace

Collie cross Grace has a lovely nature and is adored by everyone at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said staff and carers.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Although a little sensitive at times, she’ll be your lifelong best friend once you’ve taken the time to get to know her.

“Grace is seeking a loving home, living as the only pet, where she can enjoy lots of one-on-one attention from her human pals — all of whom must be over the age of 16.”

This five-year-old is not a fan of cats, but is doing well with socialisation around other dogs and new owners would be encouraged to continue this.

Tracey added: “Quiet walks alongside her special someone and snuggling up on the sofa once back home would be her dream come true.

“Grace will make a very loyal companion to loving owners who have lots of time for her and who will really make her feel like part of the family.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

-----

Dog of the Week – Marty

Jasper searches for new home after stay at Dogs Trust Shoreham

Dog of the Week – Tigs

How to keep your dog happy in the heatwave - advice from Dogs Trust

How to keep dogs cool in the heat - Shoreham Dogs Trust issue advice