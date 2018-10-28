Dog of the Week - Boycee

At seven years old, Boycee may be entering senior years but is still a puppy at heart, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This beautiful boy will make a fun new addition to a family who will embrace his exuberant boxer traits, and who can dedicate lots of time to him.

“His favourite pastimes are playing with his toys, going on fun walkies and lapping up the attention from his human pals.”

Boycee would like to be the only pet, can live with children aged 12 and over, and would love to have a garden to run around in.

Tracey added: “Due to his desire for companionship, a multi-person household would be ideal so that this loveable chap always has someone nearby for a cuddle.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is located in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more.

