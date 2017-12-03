Dog of the week: Barley

Big, playful and lively Barley is great fun to be around.

With a very bouncy nature, this energetic German shepherd can often be found bounding about at Dogs Trust Shoreham with a toy in his mouth.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “One-year-old Barley is still a pup at heart as he loves meeting new dogs and has held on to his puppy-like play style.

“He could potentially live with another canine-chum with a similar enthusiastic character like his.

“An ideal abode for this loveable chap would be somewhere with a big garden, so he can play and get plenty of exercise. In order to form a bond with those closest to him, Barley is looking for an adult-only home with minimal visitors.

“Barley is an active boy and is looking for a special someone who will take him out exploring on lots of fun adventures, however he would prefer to be walked at quieter times of the day.”

New owners must be willing to visit the rehoming centre multiple times to get to know him and although this may take some time, it will definitely be worth it.

Call the Brighton Road rehoming centre on 01273 452576 for more information.