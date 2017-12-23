'Distressed woman' found on Shoreham Beach

The Shoreham lifeboat searched the coast after receiving reports of a 'distressed woman' believed to be in the sea off Shoreham on Thursday (December 21).

Both the Shoreham inshore and all weather lifeboats were launched at 8.45pm, an RNLI spokesman confirmed.

The all weather lifeboat searched to the east of Shoreham and the inshore lifeboat searched to the west, the spokesman said.

The inshore lifeboat crew found the woman on Shoreham Beach and she was handed over into the care of the police, confirmed the spokesman.