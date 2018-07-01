Disney tea party in Wick for St Barnabas House

The mayor of Littlehampton will be joining Disney princesses making a special guest appearance at a tea party to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice.

Staff at the St Barnabas House charity shop in Wick Street, Wick, are holding a Tea at Three event on Thursday, July 5, and hope to raise as much money as possible.

Mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper will be bringing along Littlehampton’s mascot Hampton the Hedgehog to entertain guests, who will also be able to meet princesses Belle and Cinderella.

Michelle Shepherd-Ede, shop manager, said that there will be tea and cake to enjoy at the party between 3pm and 5pm, face painting, and a raffle with prizes including a food hamper and a pamper hamper.

Live music will entertain visitors throughout the afternoon, with Disney songs performed by singer Sophie Shepherd.

READ MORE

Get together with friends for St Barnabas House hospice

Golf club captain supports St Barnabas House as charity of the year

Boy aims to inspire others with head shave