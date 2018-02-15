Discover the dangers of fake tobacco in Worthing

The dangers of illicit tobacco will be highlighted by West Sussex Trading Standards officers, accompanied by sniffer dogs and a handler, at an event in Worthing.

Anyone worried about the sale of fake tobacco is encouraged to come along and discuss their concerns at the session in South Street Square in Worthing town centre from 9am to 5pm on Monday (February 19).

Fake cigarettes often do not self-extinguish, which means they present a greater risk of causing fires, a spokesman said.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “Our Trading Standards officers have done some excellent work when it comes to putting a stop to the sale of illegal tobacco.

“Fake cigarettes pose all sorts of dangers and I would strongly encourage anyone who has concerns to come along to one of these events.”

Richard Sargeant, Trading Standards officer, said: “If you know of anyone selling illegal tobacco or cigarettes or have any suspicions or concerns, you can come and speak to our team in Worthing.

“Businesses caught selling illicit tobacco can lose their alcohol licence and traders can even go to jail.

“We would always advice that you buy from a legitimate business and contact us if you have any reservations.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue officers and SmokeFree West Sussex will also be attending the event to speak about minimising risks to residents from smoking.

A total of 1186 packets of cigarettes and 402 tobacco pouches, at an approximate value of £20,860, have been seized by West Sussex Trading Standards since April 2017.

Anyone with information about illegal goods can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06 or can report details online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/TSreport

