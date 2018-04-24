Digging recommences to turn forgotten graveyard into memorial garden

A forgotten cemetery is being turned into a memorial garden, and organisers need your help.

Volunteers are needed for digging and weeding at the cemetery next to the Brookside Industrial Estate in Rustington on Sunday. Click here to read more about the cemetery’s history and the project.

Sue Sula, chairman of the Brookside Memorial Garden Community Group, also called on plant nurseries to donate some compost and plastic pots, as it had been awarded a number of saplings from the Woodlands Trust. The group has donated ten silver birch saplings to Mewsbrook Park, to replace those felled by vandals last year. They were donated by the Brookside Memorial Garden Community Group, which is transforming a cemetery next to the Brookside Industrial Estate in Rustington.

The project also needs a gardener to mastermind the landscaping stage of the project in the autumn, and expertise on how to best preserve an unearthed gravestone which will be a central feature of the garden.

To get involved, email sue@rustingtonpastandpresent.co.uk.